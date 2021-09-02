The Savings Bank Program Plants a Tree and Gives a Tree
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Savings Bank will plant a tree and give a tree to existing free checking account customers who sign up for eStatements, and anyone who opens a new free checking account with eStatements during the month of September.
The Savings Bank has partnered with One Tree Planted to reforest areas devastated by wildfires by planting a tree in the customer’s name in those forests and giving a Plant a Tree kit to the customer to grow the urban forest in their own community.
“Climate change is a real issue and trees have been identified by scientists as one of the solutions to the climate crisis,” The Savings Bank President Bob DiBella said. “The Savings Bank is happy to participate in this unique project that not only addresses reforestation to help with forest fire recovery, but also addresses the importance of helping the environment by reducing waste, saving paper and lowering greenhouse gas emissions with eStatements.”
Eligible customers will receive a Plant a Tree kit which includes a seedling to plant, as well as an online Tree Certificate with their name and the location of the tree planted through the One Tree Planted program. The program is available to new and existing free checking account customers who sign up for eStatements during the month of September.
To open a new free checking account with eStatements, visit any branch office of The Savings Bank or go to the website tsbawake24.com. To enroll in eStatements, login to online banking on the website or visit any branch office.
Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $695 million community bank with offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen.
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org
