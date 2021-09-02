Crash Closes Route 118 in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 118 are closed between Route 405 (Main Street) in Hughesville Borough and Route 2061 (Green Valley Road) in Wolf Township, Lycoming County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Westbound traffic is being detoured via Clarkstown Road, Route 442 west and Route 405. Eastbound traffic is being detoured via Route 220 and Route 42 south.

Motorists should expect travel delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

