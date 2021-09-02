PennDOT Stresses Safe and Sober Driving Throughout Labor Day Holiday

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) stresses the importance of sober driving and safe practices on the road ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

“As Labor Day weekend is a popular time for travel and celebrating, PennDOT is urging drivers to plan ahead and designate a sober driver if they are planning to drink,” said PennDOT District 11 Safety Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha. “Also, please remember to buckle up. A seat belt is your first line of defense against an impaired driver.”

During the holiday period which runs through September 6, local and state law enforcement will target impaired drivers through enforcement details. Motorist found driving with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .08 or over will be arrested.

Additionally, drivers are reminded alcohol consumption is not the only path leading to a DUI arrest. Law enforcement also work to identify motorists impaired by illegal drugs and prescription medication. Drug-impairment is just as dangerous on the road, which speaks to the importance of knowing how prescribed medications can affect your ability to safely operate a vehicle.

Both alcohol and drugs, legal and illegal, can impair a person’s judgement, balance, vision, and reaction time, as well as impact others on the road.

According to PennDOT data, in 2020 there were 2,698 crashes resulting in 39 fatalities statewide over the holiday week beginning Friday, September 4 at 6:00 p.m. and running through Sunday, September 13. Of those numbers, 231 crashes resulting in 12 fatalities were alcohol-related and 104 crashes resulting in three fatalities were drug-related.

PennDOT encourages motorists to always plan ahead by either designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation, and always buckling up. Wearing a seat belt is the best defense in the event of a crash.

For more information, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

For regional twitter updates, visit www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044 or ymanyisha@pa.gov

# # #