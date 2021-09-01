Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,647 in the last 365 days.

2021-09-01 09:26:58.73 Lottery Winner: "I About Flipped!"

2021-09-01 09:26:58.73

Story Photo

A Jefferson County resident won $50,000 on a ticket purchased in Joplin by matching four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn during Powerball’s first Monday night drawing on Aug. 23.

An occasional Lottery player, he had been watching the Powerball jackpot grow and decided to purchase a ticket. Knowing he had won a prize, but not sure how much, he went into a Schnucks Market to check his ticket.

“The clerk scanned the ticket and exclaimed, ‘You won $50,000!’” he recalled.

“I about flipped!” he shared. “I really got lucky. I only bought one Powerball ticket, but that was a winner.”

The winning numbers on Aug. 23 were 17, 36, 47, 60 and 61, with a Powerball number of 15.

The winning ticket was purchased at Murphy USA, 2619 W. 7th St., in Joplin.

In FY20, players in Jasper County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $14.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.7 million went to education programs in the city.  

You just read:

2021-09-01 09:26:58.73 Lottery Winner: "I About Flipped!"

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.