M-48 bridge maintenance projects in Chippewa County start Sept. 8

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Chippewa

HIGHWAY: M-48

CLOSEST TOWN: Stalwart

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $200,000 to repair two M-48 bridges over the east branch of the Munuscong River near Stalwart in Chippewa County. Work includes structural repairs of the wing walls and bridges.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals at each location. The eastern bridge will have a lane closed from Sept. 8 through Sept. 16. The western bridge will have a lane closed from Sept. 17 through Sept. 21. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridges.