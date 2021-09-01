Governor Ivey Appoints Joshua McLaughlin as Limestone County Sheriff

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday appointed Joshua McLaughlin to serve as Limestone County Sheriff. She called Mr. McLaughlin this morning to inform him of her selection.

“Joshua McLaughlin not only embodies the best qualities of a dedicated member of law enforcement, but also that of someone who is committed to serving their community, being a man of faith and of his family. I am proud to appoint Mr. McLaughlin to serve as Limestone County Sheriff,” Governor Ivey said. “He believes, first and foremost, in protecting his community, the rule of law and the rights of others. Throughout his career in law enforcement, he has proven to be an advocate for personal accountability, but also a believer in second chances.”

Mr. McLaughlin currently serves as the chief investigator in the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office, giving him wide-ranging experience in prosecuting criminal offenses. Before beginning in the DA’s Office in April 2014, Mr. McLaughlin has prior experience in the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office working as lieutenant narcotics investigator. He also is involved in various community and state outreach, including serving on the CASA of North Alabama Board of Directors, the executive committee of the Alabama District Attorney Investigators Association, the Independent Shooting Review Advisory Council and is a Sunday school teacher and children’s ministry leader at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church.

“The people of Limestone County deserve to have total confidence and trust in their elected officials, and I am confident that will be restored with Joshua McLaughlin,” Governor Ivey added.

Mr. McLaughlin will serve out the remainder of the term. His appointment is effective immediately.

The appointment letter is available here.

