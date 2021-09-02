Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Honored by Missouri Sheriffs

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has received an award of appreciation from the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association. The award, presented to Sen. Luetkemeyer by Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett and Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen, recognizes the senator’s “dedication and devotion to the citizens of Missouri and the office of sheriff.” Senator Tony Luetkemeyer accepts a Missouri Sheriffs’ Association award of appreciation from Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett and Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen. Senator Luetkemeyer serves as chairman of the Missouri Senate’s Judiciary Committee and has taken a lead role in passage of legislation relating to public safety. Senator Luetkemeyer’s Senate Bill 53, passed earlier this year, removes barriers to officer recruitment for the Kansas City Police Department, stiffens penalties for online harassment of police officers and increases salaries for Missouri sheriffs, among other provisions. “I am grateful to the Sheriffs’ Association for their help in passing important public safety legislation and I look forward to continuing to work together with our county sheriffs in the future,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.