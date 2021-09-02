Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Sept. 2, 2021

Upcoming Events in the Capital City

I’ll be travelling to Jefferson City in the coming weeks to attend several meetings and other legislative events. The annual veto session will convene on Sept. 15, and it will give legislators the opportunity to override any of the governor’s vetoes on measures passed by the General Assembly in 2021. On Sept. 18, Missourians are invited to participate in the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and take part in the inaugural ball later that evening. Contact my office for more information.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month

“Together for Mental Health” is the theme for this year’s National Suicide Prevention Month, an observance to help reduce stigma, shift public perception, spread hope and provide resources to the millions of Americans and families affected by suicide. Call the 24-hour lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text NAMI to 741741 if you or someone you love is experiencing suicidal thoughts or behavior.

Take the Bicentennial Community Service Challenge

The Missouri Community Service Commission, a program of the Department of Economic Development, aims to strengthen Missouri’s communities through volunteerism and service. Recently the group challenged all Missourians to “Give 200 for Missouri’s 200!” To participate, download the volunteer form, clock your 200 hours and submit the completed log before Dec. 31 to receive a certificate of appreciation.

Our Community Has Grown!

Results from the 2020 census indicate our community has grown by 3%, or 5,577 residents. The census data will be used by the General Assembly to redraw our state’s U.S. congressional districts. In addition, bipartisan commissions will also use the data to redraw our state’s legislative district lines. I’m glad more people have decided to call the 32nd Senatorial District home.

Joplin NALA to Host Literacy Liftoff

Make plans to celebrate 40 years of Joplin’s Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action (NALA) with the Literacy Liftoff at the Missouri Southern State University soccer fields on Sept. 9. The event is free and includes tethered hot air balloon rides, entertainment, food trucks and more.

Honoring Sept. 11 through Service

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the deadly terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, forever changed the landscape and fabric of our nation. This Patriot Day, honor the brave men and women who answered the call of duty and those who perished on our soil by serving others in our community. You may also read the column I wrote for the Joplin Globe’s Better Living publication.

Local Teacher and Student Make Headlines

Congratulations to two members of our community who recently garnered statewide recognition. Rachel Hensley, the teacher of Carl Junction’s gifted program, was named one of the four semifinalists for the Missouri 2022 Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced in the coming weeks. Teachers have my utmost respect and admiration for helping our young people flourish and become productive citizens.

The state fair was the venue for our other community member’s achievement. Sarcoxie student and 4-H member, Emma Parrigon, won a Best of Show award for her themed food basket at the fair’s 4-H contest. Thanks for making your senator and our community proud, ladies!

Have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend!