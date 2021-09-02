JournalOwl® Launches Combat Veteran Counseling Program
Combat Veterans with PTSD can now use JournalOwl® to journal through difficult emotions when adjusting to civilian environments after combat deployments.
This is not a panacea approach to curing PTSD. This is another tool to help reframe distorted thinking patterns and start bringing that ‘fight or flight’ feeling back into check.”FORT MYERS, FL, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl®, the industry-leading AI-powered journaling platform, has announced its support of helping combat soldiers and veterans work through difficult emotions when returning to civilian life after stressful combat deployments. With Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) machine learning technology, JournalOwl’s platform is enabled to help individuals overcome distorted thinking patterns and hypervigilant “fight or flight” reactions to civilian scenarios that would be interpreted as a life-or-death scenario on a battlefield.
— Matt Angerer
For example, the recognition that the likelihood of an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) exploding on a highway in the United States is very low, if non-existent. However, combat veterans returning from highly stressful deployments are trained to continually survey their surroundings, including the possibility of an IED on the side of the road. This heightened state of “awareness” drives up blood pressure, pulse rate, and often creates a dump of cortisol – the stress hormone in the body. By expressively writing about everyday experiences like what emotions are felt doing common activities such as driving to the grocery store – combat veterans can begin reframing their thought processes with built-in CBT suggestions of how to think more logically. Supplemented with ‘daily rituals' such as meditation and breathing exercises, JournalOwl provides a triad of tools to help combat veterans re-adjust to civilian life.
“This is not a panacea approach to curing PTSD,” says Matt Angerer, Founder and CEO of JournalOwl. “However, I’ve personally used journaling myself to overcome distorted thinking patterns after being held up at gunpoint several times and also attempting to save a women’s life who collapsed on a running trail,” adds Angerer. “PTSD is a complex disorder with many variables. When your nervous system is confronted with several dangerous situations in a short period of time, it goes into ‘overdrive mode’ and can wreak havoc on your health and life,” says Angerer. “What we are doing with JournalOwl is offering combat veterans with another tool to help reframe distorted thinking patterns and start bringing their ‘fight or flight’ back into check,” concludes Matt Angerer.
In addition to helping combat veterans with free journaling, daily meditations, and breathing exercises – veterans can connect with trained counselors and psychotherapists through the platform itself. “Highly trained counselors who experienced and overcame PTSD themselves are available on JournalOwl to help 1:1 with secure video counseling, messaging, and text messaging,” adds Angerer. “Soldiers and frontline responders are conditioned to have a stiff upper lip. Admitting they need help feels weak to these warrior personality types. That is why everyone has the option to stay anonymous with their online counseling at JournalOwl,” adds Matt Angerer.
JournalOwl is completely free to diary keepers, writing enthusiasts, and journalers. People can sign-up at JournalOwl’s website, join a challenge, start writing, and begin changing their perspective on life. JournalOwl is also building a global network of coaches, therapists, and counselors who are available to help people 1:1 through secure video counseling and coaching.
About JournalOwl
JournalOwl® is refreshingly simple journaling and life coaching software for everyday people seeking a more positive perspective on life. Our online diary is the first step for many people in their mental journey. Integrated with JournalOwl TouchPoints, a schedule-free online video therapy practice add-on, counselors are equipped with all the tools necessary to keep communication private & confidential. Launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our singular goal is to help people maintain a healthy perspective on life with everyday writing and coaching.
Matt Angerer
JournalOwl LLC
+1 619-329-7958
email us here