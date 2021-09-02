Introducing KOINFETTI NFT, the First NFT Marketplace Powered by KOIN for emerging artists of all genres
KOINFETTI offers a unique experience not available on other NFT platforms.
We couldn’t be more excited to take this step into the next digital frontier and to give creatives from all over another way to get noticed and become successful”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KOIN, a company seeking to fundamentally change the reality surrounding the digital currency ecosystem, recently introduced KOINFETTI, the world’s leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for emerging artists of all genres.
When fully implemented, KOINFETTI Marketplace will provide an interactive space for featuring, marketing, buying and selling NFTs available to creators, investors, supporters and others all in a single place.
“With KOIN, the aim was to open the crypto world up to everyone and demystify the crypto trading experience while pushing for mass adoption of digital currencies by individuals, businesses and communities,” said Peter Sordjan Founder of KOIN. “In introducing KOINFETTI, we’ve taken that idea to the world of NFTs, and created what really will be the people’s platform for NFT trading.”
KOINFETTI users will be able to browse NFTs across a broad spectrum of creators, including singers, songwriters, rappers, performers, painters, digital artists, athletes and all manner of other creatives. The platform will allow KOIN members to invest in any creator’s offerings from the ground level, and join them on their digital NFT journey from the beginning. In addition, KOINFETTI will set aside 10 percent of all proceeds from these transactions to support the #KOINgives Foundation.
KOINFETTI will offer a unique experience not available on any other NFT platform. Prior to purchasing NFTs, KOIN members will be given the chance to peek into the creator’s world by checking out their blog and browsing their offerings. They will be empowered to choose their preferred NFTs across genres, categories and creators. Every purchase will be an investment into the future of that creator—when they thrive, KOIN members thrive as well.
“We couldn’t be more excited to take this step into the next digital frontier and to give creatives from all over another way to get noticed and become successful,” said David Washington (Chief Creator).
