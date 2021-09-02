I-76, I-676, Among Many State Highways Closed This Morning Due to Flash Flooding in Southeast Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has closed many state highways across Southeast Pennsylvania including Interstate 76 and Interstate 676 in Philadelphia following Wednesday’s flash flooding.

The following state highways are closed:

Philadelphia

Interstate 76

Interstate 676

Kelly Drive

During the closure of I-76 and I-676 in Philadelphia, PennDOT urges motorists to use Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 to avoid the closure.

Bucks County

Route 309

Old York Road

Main St / River Rd / Delaware Av

Souderton Rd

Main St / Park Av / Constitution Av

Second Street Pk

Upper York Rd

Swamp Rd

Newtown Richboro Rd

Ferry Rd

Upper Tinicum Church Rd

Marienstein Rd

State Rd

Galloway Rd

Bristol Rd

Old Lincoln Hwy

Brownsville Rd

Mearns Rd

Edison Furlong Rd

Wrightstown Rd / Worthington Mill Rd

Stony Brook Rd

Main St

Minsi Tr / Blooming Glen Rd / Hilltown Pk

Blue School Rd

Bethlehem Pk

Butler Av

Chester County

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pk)

Valley Forge Rd

Morehall Rd

Pennsylvania Av

Manor Rd

Manor Rd / First Av / Lincoln Hwy

First Av / Manor Rd

Bear Hill Rd / Darby Paoli Rd / Leopard Rd

Schuylkill Rd

Delaware County

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pk)

MacDade Blvd

Dutton Mill Rd

Gradyville Rd

Cheyney Rd

Montgomery

U.S. 202

U.S. 422

Route 309

Fourth St

Gravel Pk / First Av / Second Av

Moreland Rd / Welsh Rd

Sumneytown Pk / Main St

Red Lion Rd

Philmont Av

Old Welsh Rd

Welsh Rd / Moreland Rd

Welsh Rd

Skippack Pk

Skippack Pk / Main St

Limekiln Pk

Huntingdon Pk

Old York Rd

Valley Forge Rd

Horsham Rd

Old Forty Foot Rd

Lederach Rd / Spring Mount Rd

Hoppenville Rd / Lumber St

Palm Hill Rd

Philmont Av

Blair Mill Rd

Pennsylvania Av

Terwood Rd

Warminster Rd

Pine Rd

Norristown Rd

Stenton Av

Markley St / Dannehower Br / Bridgeport Bypass

Eagleville Rd

Township Line Rd

Neiffer Rd

Schwenksville Rd

Main St / Ridge Pk

The state highways will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

