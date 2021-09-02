I-76, I-676, Among Many State Highways Closed This Morning Due to Flash Flooding in Southeast Pennsylvania
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has closed many state highways across Southeast Pennsylvania including Interstate 76 and Interstate 676 in Philadelphia following Wednesday’s flash flooding.
The following state highways are closed:
Philadelphia
- Interstate 76
- Interstate 676
- Kelly Drive
During the closure of I-76 and I-676 in Philadelphia, PennDOT urges motorists to use Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 to avoid the closure.
Bucks County
- Route 309
- Old York Road
- Main St / River Rd / Delaware Av
- Souderton Rd
- Main St / Park Av / Constitution Av
- Second Street Pk
- Upper York Rd
- Swamp Rd
- Newtown Richboro Rd
- Ferry Rd
- Upper Tinicum Church Rd
- Marienstein Rd
- State Rd
- Galloway Rd
- Bristol Rd
- Old Lincoln Hwy
- Brownsville Rd
- Mearns Rd
- Edison Furlong Rd
- Wrightstown Rd / Worthington Mill Rd
- Stony Brook Rd
- Main St
- Minsi Tr / Blooming Glen Rd / Hilltown Pk
- Blue School Rd
- Bethlehem Pk
- Butler Av
Chester County
- U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pk)
- Valley Forge Rd
- Morehall Rd
- Pennsylvania Av
- Manor Rd
- Manor Rd / First Av / Lincoln Hwy
- First Av / Manor Rd
- Bear Hill Rd / Darby Paoli Rd / Leopard Rd
- Schuylkill Rd
Delaware County
- U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pk)
- MacDade Blvd
- Dutton Mill Rd
- Gradyville Rd
- Cheyney Rd
Montgomery
- U.S. 202
- U.S. 422
- Route 309
- Fourth St
- Gravel Pk / First Av / Second Av
- Moreland Rd / Welsh Rd
- Sumneytown Pk / Main St
- Red Lion Rd
- Philmont Av
- Old Welsh Rd
- Welsh Rd / Moreland Rd
- Welsh Rd
- Skippack Pk
- Skippack Pk / Main St
- Limekiln Pk
- Huntingdon Pk
- Old York Rd
- Valley Forge Rd
- Horsham Rd
- Old Forty Foot Rd
- Lederach Rd / Spring Mount Rd
- Hoppenville Rd / Lumber St
- Palm Hill Rd
- Philmont Av
- Blair Mill Rd
- Pennsylvania Av
- Terwood Rd
- Warminster Rd
- Pine Rd
- Norristown Rd
- Stenton Av
- Markley St / Dannehower Br / Bridgeport Bypass
- Eagleville Rd
- Township Line Rd
- Neiffer Rd
- Schwenksville Rd
- Main St / Ridge Pk
The state highways will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.
PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.
Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.
MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800
