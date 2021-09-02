Submit Release
Special Education Staff Report (EF-S-05 Part 2) Now Open

The EF-S-05 Part 2 Special Education Staff FTE Certification Report is open for verification and certification from September 1, 2021 through November 15, 2021.

The report is used to verify the full-time equivalency (FTE) and qualification status of special education teachers, paraprofessionals (educational technicians), and related services personnel who were employed or contracted to provide special education services to students with disabilities ages 3 through 21.

The verification and certification process for the EF-S-05 Part 2 has changed.  Modifications will no longer be made to the aggregate numbers of staff FTEs within the report.  All modifications will need to be made to individual staff member records within NEO Staff.  These modifications in NEO staff will automatically update the aggregate counts within the report and update the detail reports.

The EF-S-05 Part 2 Special Education Staff Report will need to be certified by the Special Education Director prior to the Superintendent’s certification of NEO staff. 

The Maine Department of Education’s Special Services and Data teams will be holding a webinar regarding the EF-S-05 Part 2 on Tuesday, September 7th at 11AM. No registration is required for this webinar, simply follow the Join Live link at the time of the webinar to join. Instructions for completing the report can be found at https://www.maine.gov/doe/data-reporting/collection/helpdesk/resources/data-reporting-instructions .

If you have trouble logging into NEO or have other technical issues, contact the help desk at 207-624-6896 or MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov .

For questions about the EF-S-05 Part 2, contact Brandi Giguere at 207-446-6526 or brandi.a.giguere@maine.gov.

