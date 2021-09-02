Global Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the global electrosurgical devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.69 billion in 2020 to $2.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The increasing prevalence rate of chronic diseases contributed significantly to the growth of the electrosurgical devices and equipment market.

The electrosurgical devices market consists of sales of electrosurgical devices and related services. Electrosurgical devices include surgical generators and electrosurgical instruments. Surgical generators include radiofrequency, ultrasonic, electrocautery, and argon plasma equipment. Electrosurgical instruments include monopolar, bipolar, and ultrasonic instruments. These devices deliver high- frequency electrical currents and voltages through an active electrode. They are used for cutting, sealing, and coagulating tissue during a variety of open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Trends In The Global Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market

Electro surgery is the application of a high-frequency electric current on biological tissue with the goal of creating. Technological advances have led to the development of modern ESUs that deliver the medically useful thermal effect. This system is capable of continuously monitoring current and voltage, derive parameters such as power and tissue resistance, and analyze them. Depending on the desired treatment outcome, these devices can also keep the operating parameters constant or change them in a targeted manner through control and regulation. Electrosurgical equipment manufacturers should consider investing ESUs to increase market share in the market.

Global Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

By Product: Electro Surgery Generators, Electro Surgery Instruments & Accessories, Argon And Smoke Management Systems

By End User: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Application: General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery

By Geography: The global electrosurgical devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electrosurgical devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electrosurgical devices and equipment market, electrosurgical devices and equipment market share, electrosurgical devices and equipment market players, electrosurgical devices and equipment market segments and geographies, electrosurgical devices and equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Bovie Medical Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, and Smith and Nephew.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

