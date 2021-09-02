RETAILNEXT LAUNCHES FREE OPTIMIZATION DASHBOARD TO ALL USERS
RetailNext announces free use of Optimization Dashboard to all customers during widespread labor shortages
The RetailNext Optimization Dashboard gives smart recommendations for how to distribute staff in future weeks down to the hour based on advanced predictions about store traffic.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc, the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, has today announced that all its customers will be able to use its Optimization Dashboard, at no additional cost, to understand how to optimize their staffing against traffic data. Utilizing RetailNext's robust Traffic 2.0 platform, the expanded capabilities will give more retailers access to valuable data and insights desperately needed to mitigate the impact of severe and widespread labor shortages across the US.
“Through our constant engagement with retailers to understand their data and insights needs and pain points, one request that stood out lately was for a lightweight staffing recommendation tool based on our knowledge of traffic trends. We combined this with hourly and daily data insights to give retail managers a dashboard for reviewing performance at a glance and optimizing for the weeks ahead”, said Vedrana Novosel, Director of Product Management at RetailNext.
The RetailNext Optimization Dashboard was initially rolled out to select customers and received overwhelmingly positive feedback. After ensuring readiness for a broader release, RetailNext is now confident in sharing this new dashboard with its full customer base to unlock valuable insights.
“The RetailNext Optimization Dashboard gives smart recommendations for how to distribute staff in future weeks down to the hour based on advanced predictions about store traffic. You can also fine-tune your available staff resources for a given week and instantly see how adjustments impact staff distribution and Shoppers per Labor Hour. These capabilities allow you to optimize your staff allocation and make the most of available resources, which is now more important than ever”, said Vedrana Novosel, Director of Product Management at RetailNext.
The new dashboard provides business intelligence through the use of real-time data analytics that is visualized via heat maps and color-coding. AI-driven traffic predictions and prescriptive recommendations can boost the productivity of store associates by analyzing and optimizing staff schedules to reduce labor costs and maximize conversion while ensuring an optimal shopper experience. This, combined with the RetailNext Performance Dashboard which indicates the weekly performance for a single store, enables retailers to maximize their store’s performance heading into the all-important holiday shopping season.
RetailNext continues to equip more retailers and other venue operators with premier tools to face current industry challenges. In May 2020, RetailNext announced that users were able to use the platform to understand occupancy in real-time in order to re-open stores responsibly as the retail sector recovered from COVID-19.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 500 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
