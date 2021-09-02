PennDOT Issues Downed Trees/Utilities Advisory

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that downed trees and utilities are possible in Central Pennsylvania due to wind and rain associated with hurricane Ida.

Wind and rain could compromise trees and utility poles causing them to fall on or near roadways, possibly carrying live power lines with them.

If motorists do encounter a fallen tree, utility pole or power line while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice:

• Stop when it is safe to do so and turn around. • Never attempt to remove a tree or debris from the roadway. • Never touch a downed power line or attempt to remove it from the roadway. • Be aware of your surroundings before stopping and turning around. • Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required. • Turn four-way flashers on. • Report the fallen tree or other obstruction to authorities. • Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

Meanwhile, PennDOT crews will be working to keep the roads safe and passable.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are required to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###