Natally Boutros to Co-Star as Neighborly Nemesis, Mary
Pomegranate is set to be the first Iraqi American feature narrative film, and led by women talentSTERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomegranate Pictures is excited to announce the attachment of Natally Boutros to co-star in the 2021 production of Pomegranate. Writer-director, Weam Namou, said, “For Mary's role, we had to replace Yasmine Al Bustami due to her having other commitments. Our executive producer, Scott Rosenfelt, then advised me to look for a local talent, for that person who was going to make their acting debut in Pomegranate. That's when we found Natally."
Natally is a first-generation Chaldean American born and raised in Michigan. Being a child of an immigrant family, she understands the hardships a first-generation American child faces growing up. Not only that, but she understands how it feels to be a female through it all. She was often pushed away from "petty" passions and hobbies as the people closest to her saw no value in them. Throughout grade school, Natally chased her passions that included theatre, singing, and video production. She enjoyed creating short films that showcased her talent. She participated in on-stage musical productions of Grease, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and more. She participated in the Michigan solo and ensemble festival 3 years in a row where she received a superior medal her last 2 years. Solo & Ensemble Festival is an opportunity for individual students from member schools to perform a selection of their choice to be judged by professionals in the space.
After grade school, Natally went on to successfully attain a bachelor's degree in Marketing in only three years from Oakland University. In college, she produced, wrote, and directed a short film showcasing the stigma surrounding mental illness. While it wasn't a professional production, it showcases the talent and passion Natally has for acting and film production. She used any opportunity as a chance to let her passions shine. Natally is thrilled and ready to share her talents with the world as a part of the cast of Pomegranate.
For Pomegranate, Natally will play the role of “MARY YOUSIF,” Niran’s well-assimilated, and beautiful Chaldean Iraqi neighbor who loves to help immigrants assimilate whether they want to or not. Having discovered American fashions Mary allows her luscious dark hair to flow freely, which further infuriates Niran’s hijabi Muslim conservatism. Mary could have any young man she wants, and Ali is watching, but she’d rather date her job as a refugee settlement agent.
Pomegranate is a dramedy by writer-director Weam Namou, based on her childhood experiences immigrating from Iraq to the United States, and then as an adult living through the presidential election of 2016. Consequently, Pomegranate is the story about how, in the weeks before the election of Donald Trump in 2016, a young, politically liberal, Iraqi Muslim immigrant struggles to find her footing in a neighborhood of well-to-do, politically conservative, Iraqi Christians, while battling her family’s fears of deprivation and demands of loyalty to Muslim traditions.
Pomegranate Pictures, LL is owned and managed by Weam Namou, who wrote the screenplay and will direct the movie. She is working in association with Buffalo 8 Productions (Santa Monica, CA) and Scott Rosenfelt, Executive Producer.
