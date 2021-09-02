Submit Release
James Stonehouse Attached as Music Composer in Indie Motion Picture Pomegranate

James Stonehouse

Pomegranate is set to be the first Iraqi American feature narrative film, and led by women talent

It takes creative imagination in addition to understanding of music to be a good composer. James is so immersed in his music that the natural tones that come out are just beautiful.”
— Weam Namou
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomegranate Pictures is pleased to announce the attachment of James Stonehouse as music composure for the Indie motion picture Pomegranate. Writer-director, Weam Namou, said, “It takes creative imagination in addition to understanding of music to be a good composer. James is so immersed in his music that the natural tones that come out are just beautiful."

James Stonehouse is a US-musical composer and arranger, having studied at Berklee College of Music. With a musical pallet covering a variety of genres, he has composed for film, commercials, tv, concert works, and theatre. Some of his commercial work include Toyota, Dodge, McDonalds, West Grange Pharmacy, and Michigan’s Emagine Theatre. James also arranges for singer and songwriters, such as a string arrangement for Stewart Franke’s album “Heartless World” featuring Bruce Springsteen. He completed a documentary "Little Gandi" by the award-winning director of "The Citizen" Sam Kadi.

Pomegranate is a dramedy by writer-director Weam Namou, based on her childhood experiences immigrating from Iraq to the United States, and then as an adult living through the presidential election of 2016. Consequently, Pomegranate is the story about how, in the weeks before the election of Donald Trump in 2016, a young, politically liberal, Iraqi Muslim immigrant struggles to find her footing in a neighborhood of well-to-do, politically conservative, Iraqi Christians, while battling her family’s fears of deprivation and demands of loyalty to Muslim traditions.

Pomegranate Pictures, LL is owned and managed by Weam Namou, who wrote the screenplay and will direct the movie. She is working in association with Buffalo 8 Productions (Santa Monica, CA) and Scott Rosenfelt, Executive Producer.

