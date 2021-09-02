Submit Release
Bridge damage prompts lane closure on Parsley Bridge over I-80

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Travelers on the Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 may experience delays due to lane closures prompted by recent bridge damage.

On Monday an oversized load collided into the Parsley structure over I-80, bending part of the outside girder.

Due to the bridge damage, the northbound lane of Parsley Blvd. is closed. Traffic will alternate on the southbound lane. Motorists should stay alert and obey all traffic control in the area, including the yield signage for the single-lane portion.

No oversized or overweight loads will be permitted to use the Parsley structure.

The same vehicle also damaged the WYO 212/College Drive structure over I-80, causing both shoulders of the structure to close to traffic. WYDOT is still assessing whether lane closures are needed.

More information about potential work to repair the bridges will be released once details have been finalized.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled the Parsley structure over I-80 for replacement in 2022.

