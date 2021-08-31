A nonprofit free speech organization said Tuesday that it has asked the California Supreme Court to take up the case brought by a coalition of San Diego-area news organizations seeking county data regarding COVID-19 outbreaks in the community.
You just read:
Nonprofit Asks CA Supreme Court to Review SD County Outbreak Data Case
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.