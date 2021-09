Brad Pitt asks California Supreme Court to ‘review’ ruling on judge that nixed his 50-50 child custody winAnonymous (not verified) Tue, 08/31/2021 - 13:52

Brad Pitt is asking California’s top court to review a recent ruling that disqualified the private judge handling his child custody war with Angelina Jolie and undid his tentative 50-50 custody win.