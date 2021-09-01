16th circuit commission announces nominees for Byrn circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 3 of the Jackson County circuit court, created by the retirement of Judge David M. Byrn. The nominees are:
Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk – associate circuit judge, Division 25, Jackson County, in Kansas City (received five votes in support).
Janette K. Rodecap – associate circuit judge, Division 29, Jackson County, in Kansas City (received five votes in support).
Jerri J. Zhang – probate commissioner, Division 19, Jackson County, in Kansas City (received five votes in support).
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 3.
The commission is chaired by Judge Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley, and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.
###
Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
(816) 889-3600
Newsroom - 16th Circuit
