7:00 PM Update: Roads Impacted by Flooding in North Central Pennsylvania

Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Columbia • Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township. • Route 2019 (Hetlerville Road) between Wolfe Road and Shaffer Road in Mifflin Township. • Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Neyhart Road and Green Creek Road in Orange Township. • Route 1019 (Cemetery Road/Freas Avenue) between Freas Avenue in Berwick and Route 1014 (Evansville Road/Martzville Road in Briar Creek Township.

Northumberland • Route 61 between the intersection with Maple Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township. Detour using Route 890, Black Mills Road, Route 4012 (Snydertown Road), and Eleventh Street is in place. • Route 4010 (Reagan Street) between Third Street and Second Street in Shamokin. • Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road) between the intersection with Route 890 in Rockefeller Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin, Coal Township. • (New) Route 4020 (Hallowing Run Road) between the intersection with 890 and the intersection with Dornsife Mountain Road in Rockefeller Township. • (New) Route 2007 (Boyer Hill Road) between the intersection with Shipman Road in Lower Augusta Township and the intersection with Shock Road in Upper Augusta. • (New) Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between the intersection with Route 45 (Purple Heart Road) and the intersection with Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque. • (New) Route 2013 (Badmans Hill Road) between the intersection with Irish Valley Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Ralpho Township. • (New) Route 61 between the intersection with Elm Street Township and the intersection with Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township.

Snyder • Route 3005 (Millrace Rad) between the intersection with Heister Valley Road and the intersection with Route 35 in Perry Township. • (New) Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between the intersection with Route 35 in Penn Township and the intersection with Market Street in Union Township.

Union • (Open) Route 192 between the intersection with Shinbone Road and the intersection with Church Road in Buffalo Township for downed trees in utilities. • (New) Route 2004 (Maple Street/Furnace Road) between the intersection with Brouse Road/Grove Road in Buffalo Township and the intersection with East Street in Mifflinburg Borough. • (New) Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between the intersection with Buffalo Road and the intersection with Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township.

Speed Restrictions Due to the severity of the storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on certain roadways in the region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 55 mph on the following highways: • Interstate 80 the entire length of District 3.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###