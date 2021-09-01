Submit Release
Route 1032 Burtner Road Slide Repair Underway in Harrison Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work is underway on Burtner Road (Route 1032) in Harrison Township, Allegheny County.

Slide repair work on Burtner Road is underway.  To allow the work to occur, Burtner Road is closed to traffic around-the-clock through late October between Buchanan Street and Karns Road. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Slide

  • From Burtner Road, take Freeport Road northbound

  • Turn right onto Oak Manor Drive

  • Turn right onto Karns Road

  • Follow Karns Road to Burtner Road

  • End detour

East of the Slide

Additional work on this $989,249 project includes paving, drainage improvements, and retaining wall construction.  Crews from Plum Contracting Inc. will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

