Route 1032 Burtner Road Slide Repair Underway in Harrison Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work is underway on Burtner Road (Route 1032) in Harrison Township, Allegheny County.

Slide repair work on Burtner Road is underway. To allow the work to occur, Burtner Road is closed to traffic around-the-clock through late October between Buchanan Street and Karns Road. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Slide

From Burtner Road, take Freeport Road northbound

Turn right onto Oak Manor Drive

Turn right onto Karns Road

Follow Karns Road to Burtner Road

End detour

East of the Slide

Additional work on this $989,249 project includes paving, drainage improvements, and retaining wall construction. Crews from Plum Contracting Inc. will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

