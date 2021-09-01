District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utilities – 5 P.M. Update

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding or downed trees and utilities:

Allegheny County

Kittanning Pike (Route 1003) in O’Hara Township from Mary Street to Sharpsburg Borough is closed due to flooding

Plum Street (Route 2080) in Oakmont Borough between 6th Street and Dark Hollow Road is closed due to flooding

Geyer Road (Route 4002) between Mt. Troy Road in Reserve Township and Babcock Boulevard in Shaler Township is closed due to flooding

Snowden Road (Route 3015) in South Park Township is reduced to a single-lane controlled by stop signs between Connor Drive and Piney Fork Road due to debris on the roadway

McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) between Bower Hill Road in Bridgeville Borough and Route 19 in Upper St. Clair Township due to mudslides and debris on the roadway

