Tanner Lamoreaux is PennDOT Employee of the Month

Montoursville, PA – Tanner Lamoreaux has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for September 2021.

Tanner is a Transportation Construction Inspector (TCI) for District 3. As a TCI he is responsible for ensuring all highway and bridge construction projects and construction materials conform to all standards, policies, and procedures for workmanship, quality, and placement of materials. This work also includes documenting work progress, materials quantities and quality, and adherence to the project plans and contract. Work could include testing and control of construction materials in bituminous plants, concrete plants, and quarries.

After completing his Engineering Technician rotation last year, he assisted the Construction Design Unit during the winter months to complete several projects within the necessary time constraints. Tanner is currently assigned to the Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project where he serves as a construction inspector as well as a liaison between the designers, elected officials, and contractor. During his time on the Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project, he has started to organize the material book for the project which will provide future reference information on similar projects.

In the short time Tanner has been with the Department he has become an asset by mentoring new employees, excelling in the construction field, and volunteering to assist others with whatever needs completed. He is well respected by his coworkers.

Tanner is a two-year PennDOT employee. He lives in Stillwater, Columbia County, with his wife Christa, daughter Eislee and son Bridger. In his spare time, Tanner enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Congratulations to Tanner Lamoreaux the district office Employee of the Month for September 2021.

