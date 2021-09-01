Judges Appointed to Noble, Union County Benches

Judge-designates Jennifer L. Arnold (left) and Robert W. Parrott (right)

Two judgeships have been filled following the passing of one jurist and the resignation of another.

Jennifer L. Arnold and Robert W. Parrott were appointed today by Gov. Mike DeWine to fill the vacancies in Noble County Court and Marysville Municipal Court, respectively. Each will assume office Sept. 13.

A native of Caldwell, Judge-designate Arnold assumes the Noble County Court seat vacated with the February death of Judge Lucien “Edsel” Young III. She must run for and win election in 2022 to complete the term expiring Dec. 31, 2024.

Judge-designate Arnold has served as Alliance’s law director for seven years after having served as assistant prosecutor for the city and, earlier, as a private attorney for Robert J. Tscholl LLC.

She received her law degree from the University of Akron School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University.

Judge-designate Parrott will assume the Marysville Municipal Court bench, which was open after former Judge Michael Grigsby resigned in July. To retain his seat for the term ending Dec. 31, 2023, he must win election this November.

The Marysville resident has served the municipal court before, hearing criminal and civil cases as an acting judge for 24 of his 35 years in private practice.

He earned his law degree from Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law and undergraduate degrees from ONU.