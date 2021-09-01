Retail sales up 12% in first quarter 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Sept. 1, 2021 – The first quarter of 2021 saw a rebound in taxable retail sales across the state over first quarter 2020, reaching $46 billion, thanks to strong sales in new and used automobiles and a healthy upswing in construction.

Retail trade, a subset of all taxable retail sales in the state, also increased 22.9% for a total of $20.9 billion. Retail trade includes sales of items such as clothing, furniture and automobiles, but excludes other industries, such as services and construction.

Taxable retail sales are transactions subject to the retail sales tax, including sales by retailers, the construction industry, manufacturing and other sectors.

These figures are part of a quarterly report released today by the Washington State Department of Revenue. The taxable retail sales figures compare the same quarter year-to-year to equalize any seasonal effects that would influence consumer and business spending.

Here are some sectors that saw increases in taxable retail sales during the first quarter 2021 compared to the same period (January-March) in 2020:

Construction increased 6.6% to $9.4 billion.

Taxable retail sales reported by new and used auto dealers rose 31.8% to $4 billion.

Building materials, garden equipment and supplies increased 27.3% to $2.2 billion.

Taxable retail sales in general merchandise stores grew by 13.6% to $2.9 billion.

Apparel and Accessories sales increased by 18.7% to $1 billion.

The majority of sectors saw healthy first quarter taxable retail sales increases from the previous year’s first quarter.

See first quarter 2021 taxable retail sales and retail trade sales by industry.

Find out more information about taxable retail sales in:

County Taxable retail sales Percent change Retail trade Percent change King $16.9 billion 2.3 $6.4 billion 15.1 Pierce $ 5.2 billion 19.4 $2.7 billion 29.4 Snohomish $ 4.4 billion 14.8 $2.3 billion 23.2 Spokane $ 3.1 billion 18.5 $1.6 billion 30.1 Clark $ 2.4 billion 20.9 $1.1 billion 28.1 Thurston $ 1.7 billion 16.2 $877 million 26.2 Kitsap $ 1.4 billion 16.5 $730 million 24.3 Benton $ 1.2 billion 18.5 $668 million 29.6 Yakima $ 1.1 billion 14.6 $607 million 24.9 Whatcom $ 1.2 billion 15.6 $579 million 19.2

City Taxable retail sales Percent change Retail trade Percent change Seattle $6.5 billion -4.1 $2.0 billion 4.9 Bellevue $2.0 billion -0.9 $831 million 15.9 Tacoma $1.5 billion 14.9 $784 million 26.5 Spokane City $1.4 billion 14.9 $735 million 28.1 Vancouver $1.3 billion 19.5 $588 million 25.2 Everett $794 million 12.4 $383 million 20.2 Renton $774 million 15.2 $435 million 26.9 Puyallup $710 million 19.3 $477 million 21.5 Kennewick $611 million 16.1 $372 million 24.8 Pasco $425 million 8.8 $245 million 28.8

Compare taxable retail sales numbers for first quarter 2021 and previous years by checking out Retail sales for cities and counties information.

Check Revenue’s Statistics and Reports for additional detail about taxable retail sales.

Understanding how businesses are classified

Revenue uses business tax return data to create this quarterly report. Businesses are categorized under the U.S. Census Bureau’s classification system based on their primary taxable activity. The North American Industry Classification System – or NAICS – is the same method federal statistical agencies use for the purpose of analyzing economic data.

