Maryland Fishing Report – September 1

Trevor Vallandingham was casting in the lower Patuxent River when he got a big surprise with this cutlass fish. Photo by Bob Brown

Anyone who has thoughts of catching some Spanish mackerel ought to make a move in the next week or so. The action could hardly get any better, and looking at the calendar it probably will not. The first big blow and cold front to greet us in September will probably have the Spanish mackerel start heading south.

The Spanish mackerel along with their bluefish sidekicks are harassing schools of bay anchovies along major channel edges throughout the lower Bay. Trolling small Drone spoons and Clark spoons behind planers is a good way to work the channel edges in search of Spanish mackerel. Breaking fish can often be spotted by the presence of diving seagulls, and this is the time to break out light spinning tackle. Carefully come in upwind of the surface action and cast metal jigs or Got Cha jigs as far into the action as possible, allow the lure to sink, and retrieve as quickly as possible. Spanish mackerel are real speed demons and they’ll be able to run down fast retrieved lures. Bluefish are not as fast.

Casting a variety of soft plastic jigs or paddletails along shoreline structure with depths of 6 feet to 12 feet along the shores of the Bay and tidal rivers is a good way to target a mix of striped bass, speckled trout, and legal-sized red drum measuring 18 to 27 inches. The Tangier Sound region, the cuts through Hoopers Island, and the lower Patuxent and Potomac rivers are excellent places to fish.

Those casting lures are also catching a summer visitor to Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. The cutlass fish, Trihiurus lepturus, which some are calling ribbonfish, are a fierce-looking fish with a mouth full of large teeth. They can grow to a length of 5 feet and are actually good to eat.

Catch and release fishing for large red drum continues to be good this week in areas near the Target Ship, the Mud Leads and near Point Lookout. Some are being caught by trolling large spoons behind inline weights, others by jigging with large soft plastics when schools can be found or by dropping soft crab baits down to fish that are spotted on a depth finder.

Gary Lengerhuis shows us what a whopper size crab looks like. Photo courtesy of Gary Lengerhuis

Cobia fishing is showing signs of slowing down as the fish seem to be heading south. There are still some being caught this week by a variety of methods. Chumming is perhaps the most popular way to fish, allowing a fresh menhaden chunk or a live eel to fall into the back of the chum slick. Trolling with rubber hose lures and large spoons is another method as is sight casting with live eels or large soft plastic lures cobia swimming near the surface. The Mud Leads near the Target Ship and Smith Point are two of the more popular places to fish this week.

Spot are getting large enough to find a place on the dinner table, and anglers are enjoying the bounty. The mouth of the Patuxent River up to the Route 4 Bridge is one of the best places to fish for them, Tangier Sound is another excellent location. White perch and small croaker are also part of the mix when bottom fishing. White perch are also being found in the tidal rivers and creeks and some are quite large. Casting beetle spins, spinners, and small jigs near shoreline structure during the quiet morning or evening hours is a fun way to fish with light tackle.

Recreational crabbing continues to move along this week at the same pace we’ve seen for weeks now. The largest crabs — and some of them are real whoppers — are coming from waters from 10 feet to 15 feet in depth. Smaller but legal-sized crabs are being caught in waters as shallow as 4 feet. Trot lines are being baited with chicken necks or razor clams, and collapsible crab traps and hand lines are baited much the same. The crabs are not as far up the tidal rivers and creeks as they were in August