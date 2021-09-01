2021-09-01 14:36:21.99 $50,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won in St. Clair

2021-09-01 14:36:21.99

Two Franklin County residents recently split a $50,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize from the Aug. 13 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Route 66 Convenience Store, 920 N. Commercial Ave. in St. Clair, and matched all five numbers drawn – 6, 7, 18, 28 and 39.

The win came just one day after a Cole County resident three counties away won a $345,000 jackpot prize in the Aug. 12 drawing.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

In FY20, players in Franklin County won more than $27.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.7 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.