Sigma Advanced Capital Management adheres to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

Sigma Advanced Capital Management is proud to announce that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment(PRI)
By joining the PRI, we reaffirmed our firm's long-term commitment to incorporating best practices and being a positive force in the alternative asset management industry and society.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Advanced Capital Management, an Alternative Investment Asset Manager, announced today it has become a signatory of the United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The firm joined a global network of nearly 4000 signatories representing over USD 100 trillion in assets under management who are committed to incorporating environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) measures into their investment decision-making and practices.
"By becoming a signatory to the PRI, we reaffirmed our firm's long-term commitment to being a positive force in the alternative asset management industry and society, as well as incorporating best practices that align with our sustainability strategy," said Carlos Arcila-Barrera, CFA, CAIA, SCR Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Advanced Capital Management.
Sigma Advanced Capital Management, as a PRI signatory, will continue to act in the best long-term interests of its investors and will commit to:
1. Incorporate ESG issues into its investment analysis, ownership practices, and decision-making processes;
2. Seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which it invests;
3. Promote acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry;
4. Work with the PRI and other signatories to enhance their effectiveness in implementing the Principles;
5. Report on our activities and progress toward implementing the Principles.
"To empower sustainable investing and become a truly transformative force for progress, Sigma Advanced Capital Management is developing innovative products that allow our investors to align their performance goals with their desired environmental, social, and governance outcomes. In addition, we direct a portion of our income to projects aligned with the SDGs. I am confident that the industry as a whole can make a significant contribution to addressing the challenges of the SDGs," explained Carlos Arcila-Barrera.
In addition to becoming a signatory to the PRI, the firm is committed to supporting Voluntary Carbon Projects, improving the company's energy efficiency, and raising awareness of the risks associated with sustainability and climate change.
About PRI
The PRI is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment that works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, and supports its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories; of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. the PRI has grown to more than 4,000 signatories, managing over $103 trillion AUM.
About Sigma Advanced Capital Management
Sigma Advanced Capital Management is a Commodity Trading Advisor registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a Member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Sigma Advanced specializes in commodity and carbon markets, seeking absolute returns across all economic cycles and market environments. It also seeks a positive climate and social impact by supporting projects aligned with the Sustainability Goals ( SDGs) of 2030.
