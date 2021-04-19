Sigma Advanced Capital Management, Partners With Pachama To Support a Voluntary Offset Carbon Project in Colombia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Advanced Capital Management LLC, an Alternative Investment Asset Manager specializing in Commodities and Carbon Markets, announced today another step toward sustainability and its ongoing support for voluntary carbon offset projects. In collaboration with Pachama, a San Francisco-based company that uses remote sensing and machine learning to evaluate, certify, and verify forest voluntary carbon offset projects, Sigma Advanced Capital Management will periodically purchase carbon credits in the Bajo Calima y Bahía Málaga Project, which was developed by Fondo Accion and is located on Colombia's Pacific Coast.
Sigma Advanced Capital Management, LLC believes that climate change is the most pressing issue confronting our planet and that all industries, businesses, and individuals can contribute to finding a solution. Sigma has developed a sustainability strategy to reduce emissions, contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy. In addition to supporting Voluntary Carbon Projects, the firm is committed to increasing company energy efficiency and promoting employee education and awareness of the risks associated with sustainability and climate change.
“We are very excited about our new Pachama partnership, which will enable us to support projects in Colombia. As a Colombian, I am proud to support projects that have a positive social and environmental impact in my home country. This is another step in our sustainability strategy in which we want to be leaders while also encouraging and inspiring other asset managers to take similar actions; I am confident that the industry as a whole can contribute significantly to addressing climate change.” explains Carlos Arcila-Barrera, CFA, CAIA, SCR Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Advanced Capital Management LLC.
Sigma Advanced also promotes remote virtual work, reduces the use of air and land transportation, paper, and printing materials, and has implemented a recycling program, among other practices that allow it to reduce its carbon footprint and become a carbon-neutral alternative investment firm.
“As the urgency around climate change continues to grow, it is more important than ever to collaborate in an effort to reduce worldwide carbon emissions. We are thrilled to partner with Sigma Advanced Capital Management to facilitate their journey towards carbon neutrality through the use of our verified forest carbon credits. Every partnership marks an exciting step towards necessary global emissions reductions.” Says Diego Saez Gil, CEO, and co-founder of Pachama.
“We are pleased to have found a partner like Pachama, whose technology enables project certification and verification, which is critical to ensuring the accuracy, transparency, and impact that these projects generate. Similarly, Pachama is democratizing its technology so that more voluntary carbon projects can participate in this market; we are confident that many projects not only in Colombia but all over the world, will benefit from this market, generating both an environmental and a social impact.” describes Carlos Arcila-Barrera.
The Bajo Calima and La Plata Bahía Malaga project is part of the REDD+ Portfolio; it covers an area of 83,452 hectares of forested community lands, where 4,150 people benefit from the support of Sigma Advanced Capital Management LLC, with its carbon credits purchase.
This support will contribute to prevent the emission of more than 490 thousand tons of CO2 annually and will allow the community to continue its efforts to protect endangered ecosystems, such as the native mangrove forest, and threatened animal species such as poisonous dart frogs and wild felines.
“For me, being part of the REDD + Portfolio has meant contributing to the development of the Pacific region. Many of us believe that contributing to development implies great technologies, great tasks, or being the mayor or the president and this is not the case; the development of communities is achieved through permanent dialogue, through social strengthening and this opportunity in REDD+ has allowed us to advance in that and in building the Pacific region” Bernardo Orobio, who is born and raised in the project area and is part of the coordination team of the project in Bajo Calima and La Plata Bahía Malaga.
This is Sigma Advanced Capital Management LLC's second partnership in the region, following a partnership with Carbonfund.org in September 2020 to support the Envira Amazonia Forestry Project in Brazil.
About Sigma Advanced Capital Management
Sigma Advanced Capital Management is a Commodity Trading Advisor registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a Member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Sigma Advanced specializes in futures, relative value, and calendar spread strategies on commodities and carbon emission markets. It also seeks positive climate and social impact by supporting projects aligned with the Sustainability Goals (SDGs) of 2030. The company follows a Quant-Mental Investment, combining quantitative techniques such as statistical modeling, machine learning, natural language processing with discretionary and fundamental analysis.
About Pachama
Pachama is a mission-driven company looking to restore nature to help address climate change. Pachama brings the latest technology in remote sensing and AI to the world of forest carbon in order to enable forest conservation and restoration to scale. Pachama’s core technology harnesses satellite imaging with artificial intelligence to measure carbon captured in forests. Through the Pachama marketplace, responsible companies and individuals can connect with carbon credits from projects that are protecting and restoring forests worldwide. Pachama was founded in 2018 by Diego Saez-Gil and Tomas Aftalion, two technology entrepreneurs originally from Argentina, now based in Silicon Valley, California. The company is backed by some of the top venture capital funds focused on climate tech including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Amazon Climate Fund, LowerCarbon Capital, Saltwater, and Y Combinator.
About Fondo Acción
Fondo Acción is a private Colombian fund with 20 years of experience in sustainable investments in the environment and childhood. The organization currently works with 19 Afro-Colombian community councils and one indigenous council (cabildo) that make up the Community REDD+ Portfolio, which seeks to mitigate climate change by reducing deforestation, forest degradation, and natural regeneration of already degraded forest lands. It also contributes to biodiversity conservation and fosters the sustainable development of local communities.
Investment Relations
Sigma Advanced Capital Management, LLC believes that climate change is the most pressing issue confronting our planet and that all industries, businesses, and individuals can contribute to finding a solution. Sigma has developed a sustainability strategy to reduce emissions, contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy. In addition to supporting Voluntary Carbon Projects, the firm is committed to increasing company energy efficiency and promoting employee education and awareness of the risks associated with sustainability and climate change.
“We are very excited about our new Pachama partnership, which will enable us to support projects in Colombia. As a Colombian, I am proud to support projects that have a positive social and environmental impact in my home country. This is another step in our sustainability strategy in which we want to be leaders while also encouraging and inspiring other asset managers to take similar actions; I am confident that the industry as a whole can contribute significantly to addressing climate change.” explains Carlos Arcila-Barrera, CFA, CAIA, SCR Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Advanced Capital Management LLC.
Sigma Advanced also promotes remote virtual work, reduces the use of air and land transportation, paper, and printing materials, and has implemented a recycling program, among other practices that allow it to reduce its carbon footprint and become a carbon-neutral alternative investment firm.
“As the urgency around climate change continues to grow, it is more important than ever to collaborate in an effort to reduce worldwide carbon emissions. We are thrilled to partner with Sigma Advanced Capital Management to facilitate their journey towards carbon neutrality through the use of our verified forest carbon credits. Every partnership marks an exciting step towards necessary global emissions reductions.” Says Diego Saez Gil, CEO, and co-founder of Pachama.
“We are pleased to have found a partner like Pachama, whose technology enables project certification and verification, which is critical to ensuring the accuracy, transparency, and impact that these projects generate. Similarly, Pachama is democratizing its technology so that more voluntary carbon projects can participate in this market; we are confident that many projects not only in Colombia but all over the world, will benefit from this market, generating both an environmental and a social impact.” describes Carlos Arcila-Barrera.
The Bajo Calima and La Plata Bahía Malaga project is part of the REDD+ Portfolio; it covers an area of 83,452 hectares of forested community lands, where 4,150 people benefit from the support of Sigma Advanced Capital Management LLC, with its carbon credits purchase.
This support will contribute to prevent the emission of more than 490 thousand tons of CO2 annually and will allow the community to continue its efforts to protect endangered ecosystems, such as the native mangrove forest, and threatened animal species such as poisonous dart frogs and wild felines.
“For me, being part of the REDD + Portfolio has meant contributing to the development of the Pacific region. Many of us believe that contributing to development implies great technologies, great tasks, or being the mayor or the president and this is not the case; the development of communities is achieved through permanent dialogue, through social strengthening and this opportunity in REDD+ has allowed us to advance in that and in building the Pacific region” Bernardo Orobio, who is born and raised in the project area and is part of the coordination team of the project in Bajo Calima and La Plata Bahía Malaga.
This is Sigma Advanced Capital Management LLC's second partnership in the region, following a partnership with Carbonfund.org in September 2020 to support the Envira Amazonia Forestry Project in Brazil.
About Sigma Advanced Capital Management
Sigma Advanced Capital Management is a Commodity Trading Advisor registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a Member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Sigma Advanced specializes in futures, relative value, and calendar spread strategies on commodities and carbon emission markets. It also seeks positive climate and social impact by supporting projects aligned with the Sustainability Goals (SDGs) of 2030. The company follows a Quant-Mental Investment, combining quantitative techniques such as statistical modeling, machine learning, natural language processing with discretionary and fundamental analysis.
About Pachama
Pachama is a mission-driven company looking to restore nature to help address climate change. Pachama brings the latest technology in remote sensing and AI to the world of forest carbon in order to enable forest conservation and restoration to scale. Pachama’s core technology harnesses satellite imaging with artificial intelligence to measure carbon captured in forests. Through the Pachama marketplace, responsible companies and individuals can connect with carbon credits from projects that are protecting and restoring forests worldwide. Pachama was founded in 2018 by Diego Saez-Gil and Tomas Aftalion, two technology entrepreneurs originally from Argentina, now based in Silicon Valley, California. The company is backed by some of the top venture capital funds focused on climate tech including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Amazon Climate Fund, LowerCarbon Capital, Saltwater, and Y Combinator.
About Fondo Acción
Fondo Acción is a private Colombian fund with 20 years of experience in sustainable investments in the environment and childhood. The organization currently works with 19 Afro-Colombian community councils and one indigenous council (cabildo) that make up the Community REDD+ Portfolio, which seeks to mitigate climate change by reducing deforestation, forest degradation, and natural regeneration of already degraded forest lands. It also contributes to biodiversity conservation and fosters the sustainable development of local communities.
Investment Relations
Sigma Advanced Capital Management LLC
+1 312-646-5079
ir@sigmadvanced.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn