Williston Barracks / TT Unit stuck in the Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A103220

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Howard, Trooper Hunt, Trooper Cote                           

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/31/21 0710

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 108, Smugglers Notch

VIOLATION: TT Unit in the notch

 

ACCUSED: Jean Daigneault                                              

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 3, 2021 at approximately 0710 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police came across a tractor trailer unit that got stuck on Route 108 in Smugglers Notch. The operator was identified as Jean Daigneault, 51, of Quebec. Daigneault acknowledged he ignored all the signs placed on Route 108 that state tractor trailer units are prohibited and will not fit. Clarke's Truck Center sent a heavy wrecker and removed the tractor trailer unit from the notch. The road was closed for approximately 3 hours. Daigneault was issued a ticket with a fine of $2,347.00 and two points on his driver's license.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

