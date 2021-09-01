Williston Barracks / TT Unit stuck in the Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A103220

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Howard, Trooper Hunt, Trooper Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/31/21 0710

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 108, Smugglers Notch

VIOLATION: TT Unit in the notch

ACCUSED: Jean Daigneault

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 3, 2021 at approximately 0710 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police came across a tractor trailer unit that got stuck on Route 108 in Smugglers Notch. The operator was identified as Jean Daigneault, 51, of Quebec. Daigneault acknowledged he ignored all the signs placed on Route 108 that state tractor trailer units are prohibited and will not fit. Clarke's Truck Center sent a heavy wrecker and removed the tractor trailer unit from the notch. The road was closed for approximately 3 hours. Daigneault was issued a ticket with a fine of $2,347.00 and two points on his driver's license.

Respectfully,

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742