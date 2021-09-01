Williston Barracks / TT Unit stuck in the Notch
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103220
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Howard, Trooper Hunt, Trooper Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/31/21 0710
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 108, Smugglers Notch
VIOLATION: TT Unit in the notch
ACCUSED: Jean Daigneault
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 3, 2021 at approximately 0710 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police came across a tractor trailer unit that got stuck on Route 108 in Smugglers Notch. The operator was identified as Jean Daigneault, 51, of Quebec. Daigneault acknowledged he ignored all the signs placed on Route 108 that state tractor trailer units are prohibited and will not fit. Clarke's Truck Center sent a heavy wrecker and removed the tractor trailer unit from the notch. The road was closed for approximately 3 hours. Daigneault was issued a ticket with a fine of $2,347.00 and two points on his driver's license.
Respectfully,
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston VT, 05495
Phone - 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742