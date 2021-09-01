FWC hosts public meeting on Lake Apopka hydrilla management

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting focusing on managing hydrilla in Lake Apopka on Thursday, Sept. 16, 6-8 p.m. Staff from the FWC and the St. Johns River Water Management District will provide an update on current lake conditions, management and restoration efforts. Members of the public can ask questions and provide input on future hydrilla management during a public comment period.

To participate virtually, registration before the event is required. Interested participants should register online at Eventbrite. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the virtual public meeting online from a computer, tablet or cell phone.

The FWC manages hydrilla on a lake-by-lake basis using a collaborative approach. The FWC makes management decisions after comparing the benefits low to moderate levels of hydrilla can provide for fish and wildlife with the impacts this invasive plant can have on native plant communities, access and navigation, flood control, and management costs.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For questions about this meeting or treatments on this system, contact Nathalie Visscher, FWC invasive plant management regional biologist, at 321-228-3364.