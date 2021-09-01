Virtual Global Sports and Vytal Studios to Produce Virtual World of Sports Experiences
Vytal Studios Creations Division has partnered with Virtual Global Sports, Inc. (VGS) to produce next generation digital games and virtual reality experiences.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Founded in 2020, VGS provides a multitude of new viewing experiences in a broad spectrum of sports. Working with the best athletes and professional sport organizations in the world, VGS creates solutions that significantly enhance the fan experience, engagement, and excitement.
At the professional and collegiate levels, VGS works with each organization’s players, coaches, and administrators to integrate their unique expertise into their desired enhanced artificial intelligence experiences.
These new viewing experiences can be licensed and provided to fans and youth globally to not only increase knowledge, but to simultaneously extend the reach of the sport and the sport’s most prominent brands.
“I have been in the sports marketing and licensing industry for over 35 years, and have interacted with 100s of players, coaches, drivers, teams, and leagues. There is a whole new world for sports brands, and VGS is well positioned to give the largest brands, and licensed brand distributors, opportunities to monetize their brands that have not existed before now. Vytal Studios Creations Division met all the criteria we wanted in a Virtual Experience Development Company. Vytal Studios capabilities are substantial, and we could not be more excited about this relationship and what the future holds for VGS,” said Chris Williams, VGS Vice President of Marketing.
VGS has partnered with Vytal Studios, a leader in advanced virtual reality and artificial intelligence solutions, to be the technology development company to create both visual and physical effects, as well as the intelligence in the system. This will include virtual trainers, attending professional sporting events virtually including field level or courtside views, and buying virtual merchandise like NFT’s (Non-Fungible Tokens). VGS is developing key partnerships that will enable one of the largest collections of available virtual experiences in the marketplace, and its partnership with Vytal Studios enables rapid deployment of radically different features.
“The VGS team is first rate, and our team is excited to work with them. Not only to integrate state of the art mechanics with advanced technology but, over time, to drive the cost of ownership down to levels closer to traditional game systems like Xbox and PlayStation so more folks around the world, regardless of economics, can enjoy all kinds of sports experiences that we produce,” said Matt Woolman, Vytal Studios Chief Strategy Officer.
Richmond, VA-based Vytal Studios is an advanced digital production studio that creates transformative experiences that improve people’s lives through video, short and feature length film, simulation, gaming, and extended reality.
