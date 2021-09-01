Statement on Texas Abortion Ban

Statement by Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls on Texas Abortion Ban

“Earlier this week, Governor Reynolds issued a statement saying, ‘I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. I will continue to support individual liberty over government mandates.’

“The truth is that Governor Reynolds and legislative Republicans have consistently undermined the freedom of Iowans to make their own health care decisions. Today’s news from Texas puts the right to abortion at risk in Iowa and other states.

“The Roe decision ended a horrific chapter of American history and affirmed the freedom of all women to make their own decisions about their bodies and lives without interference from politicians. It’s time for Iowans to make their voices heard in opposition to the extreme laws supported by Governor Reynolds and legislative Republicans.”

