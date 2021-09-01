PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit on Interstate 80

​Check 511PA.com for most recent updates

Allentown, PA – Due to the severity of the inclement weather hitting the region, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties in east central Pennsylvania.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on this roadway for all vehicles. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates or expressways could be added depending on changing conditions.

When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov

