Roads Closed Across the Region Due to Flooding – 2:00 PM

​Motorists are advised that the following state roadways across the region are closed due to flooding and/or debris and they should use caution while traveling today.

The following roadways will remain closed until the water recedes and debris can be cleaned up and roadways can be checked for any damage.

Bedford County:

-Route 1014 (Briar Valley Road/Chalybeate Road) from the intersection of Belden Road to the intersection of Imlertown Road in Bedford Township.

-Route 26 from the intersection of Route 36 (Woodbury Pike) in Hopewell Township to the intersection of Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township.

-Route 4013 (Crissman Road) from the intersection of Route 96 (Courtland Road) to the intersection of Dunnings Creek Road in West St. Clair Township.

-Route 4015 (Adams Run Road) from the intersection of Second Street to the intersection of Reynoldsdale Road in East St. Clair Township.

Blair County:

-Route 22 from the intersection of Frankstown Road/Reservoir Road in Frankstown Township to the intersection of Route 453 Birmingham Pike in Morris Township, Huntingdon County.

-Route 4018 (Sabbath Rest Road/Lower Riggles Gap Road) from the intersection of Old Sixth Ave Road to the intersection of Grandview Road/Riggles Gap Road in Antis Township.

-Route 1011 (Turkey Valley Road/Quarry Road/Beaver Dam Road/Scotch Valley Road) from the intersection of William Penn Highway to the intersection of Turkey Valley Road in Frankstown Township.

-Route 1011 (Turkey Valley Road/Quarry Road/Beaver Dam Road/Scotch Valley Road) from the intersection of Koch Lane to the intersection of Middle Ridge Road in Frankstown Township.

-Route 2007 (Reservoir Road) from the intersection of Frankstown Road/William Penn Highway to the intersection of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township.

-Route 2020 (Royer Mountain Road/Locke Mountain Road) from the intersection of Sandbank Road to the intersection of Reservoir Road in Frankstown Township.

-Route 866 from the intersection of Short Cut Road in Woodbury Township to the intersection of First Street/High Street in Williamsburg Borough.

-Route 22 from the intersection of Patch Way Road in Blair Township to the intersection of Forsht Drive in Duncansville Borough.

-Route 1001 (Plank Road) north bound right lane from the intersection of Goods Lane/Orchard Ave. in Logan Township to the intersection of Union Ave./Frankstown Road in the City of Altoona.

-Route 2022 (Juniata Valley Road) from the intersection of Upper Reese Road to the intersection go William Penn Highway in Frankstown Township.

Cambria County:

-Route 4008 (Beaver Street) from the intersection of Sunset Road to the intersection of Maines Road in Elder Township.

-Route 4005 (Highland Ave/Colver Road) from the intersection of Municipal Road to the intersection of Gresh Road in Cambria Township.

-Route 3034 (Beulah Road/Second Street) from the intersection of Allie Buck Road in Cambria Township to the intersection of Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Cambria Township.

-Route 160 from the intersection of Mount Airy Drive to the intersection of Center Street/Oak Ridge Drive in Adams Township.

-Route 2013 (Center Street/Wilmore Road) from the intersection of Howells Hill Road to the intersection of Route 22 in Cambria Township.

-Route 1006 (Syberton Road) from the intersection of Saint Mary Street in Loretto Borough to the intersection of Route 53 (Gallitzin Road) in Gallitzin Township.

-Route 53 from the intersection of Amsbry Road in Gallitzin Township to the intersection of Liberty Ave. in Ashville Borough (now closed).

Fulton County:

-Route 4008 (Dublin Mills Road) from the intersection of Millers Road to the intersection of Selea Hollow Road in Taylor Township.

-Route 655 from the intersection of Appleby Road to the intersection of N. Madden Road in Taylor Township.

-Route 4013 (Wells Valley Road) from the intersection of Route 915 (North Valley Road) to the intersection of New Grenada Highway in Wells Township.

-Route 655 from the intersection of Timber Ridge Road in Licking Creek Township to the intersection of Cherry Lane in Dublin Township.

Huntingdon County:

-Route 1007 (Front Mountain Road) from the intersection of Route 655 (Big Valley Pike) to the intersection of Metztown Road in Brady Township.

-Route 1017 (Martin Gap Road) from the intersection of Toner Camp Road to the intersection of Old Town Road in Miller Township.

-Route 3035 (Fairgrounds Road) from the intersection of Station Road in Walker Township to the intersection of Fairgrounds Access Road in Smithfield Township.

-Route 4003 (Diamond Valley Road/Brookside Road) from the intersection of Diamond Valley Road to the intersection of Bethel Road in Logan Township.

-Route 3004 (Dogtown Road) from the intersection of Shy Beaver Road to the intersection of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township.

-Route 655 from the intersection of Shore Valley Road to Fording Road in Clay Township.

-Route 2010 (Allison Road) from the intersection of Shade Valley Road to the intersection of Tuscarora Creek Road in Tell Township.

-Route 4009 (Diamond Valley Road/Bethel Road) from the intersection of Route 4002/Route 4009 in Logan Township to the intersection of Sneath Road in West Township.

-Route 1008 (Myton Road) from the intersection of 305 (Shavers Creek Road) to the intersection of Hughes Road in West Township.

-Route 3043 (Snyder Run Road) from the intersection of Snyder Run Road in Juniata Township to the intersection of Henderson Overlook in Smithfield Township.

-Route 1004 (Sharpsburg Road) from the intersection of Route 655 (Big Valley Pike) to the intersection of Sharpsburg Road in Brady Township.

-Route 1019 (East Branch Road) from the intersection of Weiler Road to the intersection of Route 305 (Greenwood Road) in Jackson Township.

-Route 1005 (Mill Creek Hollow Road) from the intersection of Mill Creek Hollow Road in Brady Township to the intersection of Stone Creek Ridge Road in Miller Township.

Somerset County:

-Route 2005 (Matlick Road) from the intersection of Mount Davis Road in Summit Township to the intersection of Mount Davis Road in Elk Lick Township.

-Route 669 from the intersection of Niverton Road/Oak Dale Road to the intersection of Saint Paul Road in Elk Lick Township.

-Route 2003 (Saint Paul Road) from the intersection of Route 669 (Springs Road) to the intersection of Rock Station Road in Elk Lick Township.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

