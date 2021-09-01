Clearfield County Bridge Completion Pushed to September 7

Since mid-August, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has been working to replace a bridge in Clearfield County. The bridge spans Campbell Run on Route 3016 (Marron Road) between Route 729 and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) in Ferguson Township.

Recent wet weather has hampered completion work and PennDOT now expects the bridge to remain closed through September 7. This is the second time PennDOT has postponed the opening of the new box culvert.

With the bridge still closed, a detour using Route 729, Route 3022 (Ansonville Road), and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) remains in place through the new September 7 completion date. An average of almost 400 vehicles crosses the structure each day.

This project has been a cooperative effort between PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance and contractor Jay Fulkroad & Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville, PA. All work has been weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

