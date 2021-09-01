PennDOT, Safety Partners Highlight Impaired Driving Crackdown Ahead of Labor Day Holiday

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, Towanda Borough Police, Pennsylvania State Police and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital today held a media event at Woody’s Ale House and Grille in Towanda to promote safe driving during a Labor Day Impaired Driving Crackdown which runs through September 6, 2021.

As part of the event, participants will distribute safe driving reminders on take-out items through Labor Day, Monday, September 6. The educational outreach looks to reduce impaired-driving crashes and fatalities during the Labor Day holiday and beyond.

Participants discussed roadway patrols planned in the area and the effects of alcohol and drugs on a person’s ability to drive safely.

Mike Diehl with the Highway Safety Network spoke at the event. “Motorists are reminded to designate a driver before heading out to celebrate the holiday. Law enforcement will be out looking for drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

According to PennDOT data, in 2020 there were 2,698 crashes resulting in 39 fatalities statewide over the holiday week beginning Friday, September 4 at 6:00 PM and running through Sunday, September 13. Of those numbers, 231 crashes resulting in 12 fatalities were alcohol-related and 104 crashes resulting in three fatalities were drug-related.

Pennsylvania's Zero Tolerance Law carries serious consequences for those under 21 who are convicted of driving with any amount of alcohol in their blood. For example, those under 21 who are convicted of driving under the influence with a .02 blood alcohol content, or greater, face severe penalties, including a 12- to 18-month license suspension, 48 hours to six months in jail, and fines from $500 to $5,000.

PennDOT encourages motorists to always plan ahead by either designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation. The public can join the conversation on social media by using #BeSafePA and #DriveSober.

To learn more about PennDOT’s efforts to prevent impaired driving or other safety initiatives, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety or call 1-877-723-6830

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

# # #