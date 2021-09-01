a-tune to Showcase Research Compliance and Animal Research Facility Software at Upcoming 2021 Conferences
a-tune, a provider of data management software and applications for lab research and compliance, has released its Q3 and Q4 conference appearance schedule.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Germany- and Texas-based a-tune, a provider of data management software and applications for lab research and compliance, has released its Q3 and Q4 conference appearance schedule. The company will be showcasing its tick@lab research compliance and animal research facility software, which helps research-driven organizations simplify data management, streamline operations, ensure compliance, and save time and money. a-tune’s scheduled conference appearances are as follows:
• ANZLAA Virtual Conference - Aug 31 - Sep 9, 2021
• DISCOVER: An Agenda Symposium in Kent, UK – Sep 9, 2021
• NCAB/AALAS Seminar hybrid event in Ellicott City, MD - Sep 21-22, 2021
• 59th GV-SOLAS 2021 - Virtual Meeting - Sep 22-24, 2021
• 72nd AALAS National Meeting in Kansas City, MO - Oct 17-21, 2021
• 64th Annual Biosafety and Biosecurity Conference in Raleigh, NC - Oct 23-27, 2021
• Scand-LAS 2021 Symposium in Tallinn, Estonia - Nov 2-4, 2021
• Congress "Biotechnical Days" in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands - Nov 11-12, 2021
• XVI SECAL National Congress in Lleida, Spain - Nov 17-19, 2021
• LASA Annual Conference - Virtual – Nov 16-18, 2021 & Nov 23-25, 2021
• 46th AFSTAL Symposium in France - NEW DATES! - Nov 30 - Dec 2, 2021
• SCAW Annual Winter Conference in San Antonio, TX – Dec 6-7, 2021
Details on exhibit booth locations for a-tune as well as registration information for the respective conferences and symposiums can be found on a-tune’s events page at www.a-tune.com/events. Interested parties can also schedule a guided demo of a-tune’s solutions and the tick@lab software platform if unable to attend the events.
About a-tune
For more than 23 years, a-tune has helped academia, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and material science organizations simplify the complexities of data management for research. Today, its flexible, all-in-one data management software and applications are relied on by over 100 world-renowned universities, 140 research institutions, and 5 of the top 7 pharmaceutical organizations. a-tune is headquartered in Germany, has offices in the United States, and customers in more than 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.a-tune.com.
