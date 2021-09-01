ARCIS GOLF ACQUIRES THE GOLF CLUB AT TWIN CREEKS

Twin Creeks Clubhouse

Purchase Continues To Expand Company’s Strong Footprint in Dallas-Area

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent acquisition announcement of Arizona-based Mickelson Golf Properties at the beginning of August, Arcis Golf has now also purchased The Golf Club at Twin Creeks, located in Allen, Texas. The company assumed ownership and operation on September 1. Arcis Golf’s footprint has grown to nearly 70 clubs in 13 states, with 20 in Texas alone, and 11 of those clubs situated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“The Golf Club at Twin Creeks is another great acquisition for us,” said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. “Twin Creeks is an Arnold Palmer Signature designed course right here in our corporate headquarters’ backyard, and we’re excited to move from managing the club to owning it. Our immediate focus is establishing an accelerated path for the club’s future growth, including a reinvestment into the club, enhanced subscription offerings, curated experiences and content, and more.”

Named by Golf Digest among the best golf courses in Texas shortly after its 1995 opening, The Golf Club at Twin Creeks' course blends seamlessly with its pristine natural surroundings in the hills of Allen, a growing suburb north of the Dallas metroplex. Towering trees frame gently rolling fairways and large undulating greens, with two creeks traversing the course and five beautiful lakes creating both strategic diversity and a breathtaking backdrop for golf.

The Golf Club at Twin Creeks also boasts an expansive golf practice facility, with 25 hitting stations, a grass driving range, large putting and chipping greens, and practice bunkers.

Arcis Golf also intends to invest in course conditioning and structural upgrades. “Restoration of the native grasses on the golf course and upgrades to overall conditioning will enhance the visual aesthetics and golfer experience,” according to Jeff Raffelson, Regional Vice President of Operations for Arcis Golf.

Arcis Golf is the second largest and fastest-growing owner-operator of private, resort, and daily fee clubs in the United States. The company provides significant capital and extensive expertise to the properties that it acquires and owns.

Over the past few years, Arcis Golf has invested more than $75 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its collection of private, resort, and daily fee clubs throughout the United States. As evidenced by acquisitions in the past 30 days, the company will continue to seek opportunities to enhance its portfolio of properties in key markets around the country.

Arcis Golf has received numerous honors, including ranking on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies (2017, 2018) and a National Golf Foundation "Top 100 Businesses in Golf" (2018, 2020). In addition, in 2018, CEO Walker was recognized by EY as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® in the hospitality category.

Additional information about Arcis Golf may be found at www.arcisgolf.com.

About Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf is the premier operator of nearly 70 public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties enhance the golf and country club lifestyle to a level of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of family, friends, co-workers, and guests of all ages.

Arcis Golf is also known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to the lifestyles of today's consumers. The company is committed to enhancing service levels, amenities, and programming to broaden the appeal for members and guests at all its properties. Headquarters: 13727 Noel Road, Ste. 1000, Dallas, TX 75240. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com/