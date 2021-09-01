North Star Builds a Sense of Community, One Playhouse at a Time

Members of the North Star team pose with the completed playhouse Members of the North Star team pose with the completed playhouse North Star team members work together to construct the playhouse

DELTA, OH, UNITED STATES , September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Star BlueScope Steel (NSBSL) is committed to community engagement and volunteerism.

On August 24 and 26, several of the company’s team members partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build a pair of playhouses for two Fulton County families in need.

Finding the Right Cause

First, North Star employees were surveyed to see which volunteer organizations or charitable causes they wanted to support. Habitat for Humanity stood out among the options.

Heidi Kern, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, said, “Our county has always had the support of North Star through volunteers on job sites, monetary donations and in other ways.”

Danielle Helton, mother of Grayson, 7, and Emmy, 3, was introduced to the North Star team through Habitat for Humanity. Grayson and Emmy’s father died at the end of May, so Danielle said she felt “very grateful” for the chance to bring smiles to her children’s faces.

“After losing their dad, [this playhouse means] everything because it’s just about making them happy,” she said.

Bringing the Team Together

Grayson and Emmy love Paw Patrol and Minecraft, so the volunteers painted the children’s playhouse to suit their preferences. The interior was also packed with décor, toys, a mini bookshelf and books.

Nate Reid, Corporate Engagement Manager of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, was impressed with the North Star team’s initiative.

“The enthusiasm was there,” Nate said. “They were into it. You could tell that they understood why it was important.”

For North Star employees, building the playhouse was a way to support and engage their community and strengthen comradery amongst themselves. North Star Hot Strip Mill Maintenance Engineer Ben Wagner said it was a great opportunity to “get to know the people you work with even better,” especially employees from other departments.

Being a Community Partner

For Roll Shop Team Leader Joe Porter, letting the Fulton County community know what North Star is all about was a bonus.

“Everybody can see us. We’re big enough. But they may not know what we do or who we are. Just showing that we believe in our community and that we’re there to help…is a perfect example of starting with the fundamentals of the community,” Joe said.

North Star employees are committed to taking the initiative to support the families of Delta and the surrounding areas, and that starts with the youngest generations. Habitat’s Heidi Kern said she wasn’t surprised by the number of North Star volunteers who showed up.

“It’s just thrilling to know that we have that kind of community involvement from such a large corporation, that they care about every aspect right down to a child getting a playhouse,” Kern said.

It was something Grayson and Emmy’s mom Danielle noticed as well. She said, “(We’re) lucky that they’re in this community, and they’re willing to help people who can’t help themselves. It’s amazing.”

About North Star BlueScope Steel

Established in 1996, North Star BlueScope Steel is a highly productive steel mill that uses leading-edge technology and processes to produce more than 2 million tons of coiled steel every year. The company delivers hot-rolled bands to steel service centers, coil processors, cold roll strip producers, original equipment manufacturers, and the steel pipe and tube industry. North Star places a special emphasis on community and company culture. Employees enjoy an onsite fitness center, profit-sharing, and weekly bonus plans, plus health, dental and life insurance. Tuition reimbursement is also available for approved college courses.

Click here to learn more about career opportunities.