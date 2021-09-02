GIOSTAR Stem Cell Therapy Proving Effective in Treating Patients for COVID-19 Under the FDA’s Compassionate Use Program
GIOSTAR one of the first companies in the world to earn this distinctionSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR), the worldwide leader in stem cell research, is proud to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of its proprietary stem cell therapy treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients under its expanded access, compassionate use program. Since 2020, GIOSTAR’s stem cell therapy has been proven effective for several patients battling lingering long COVID or post COVID syndrome side effects such as issues with their brain, lungs, heart, kidneys, liver and other organ damages.
Expanded access, or compassionate use, allows patients to receive stem cell therapy on a case-by-case basis as deemed appropriate by the treating physician, a GIOSTAR medical director and the FDA.
“GIOSTAR is excited that its stem cell therapy is helping patients fight the effects of COVID-19,” said GIOSTAR Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Anand Srivastava. “Stem cell therapy is the future since regenerative medicines are one of the safest, most noninvasive ways to treat your body. There are no negative side effects, as you literally allow your body to heal itself. Oftentimes, it removes surgery and pharmaceuticals from the equation, as it jumpstarts the body to heal itself.”
GIOSTAR has been exploring a promising alternative approach to the devastating disorder, which leverages the anti-inflammatory properties of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). The investigation, which was led by GIOSTAR Medical Director Dr. Prabaht Soni, is based upon two decades of stem cell research by Dr. Srivastava.
The pandemic has resulted in unprecedented disruption. Caused by a pathogenic virus known as SARS-CoV-2, the infection induces a broad range of responses in humans. Physicians have resorted to numerous traditional and unconventional therapies to combat the effects of COVID-19. Many of these therapies have proven ineffective in managing the spread of the pandemic. One study by an international coalition of researchers, as cited in “Aging and Disease,” exhibited full recovery of seven COVID-19 patients two weeks after receiving intravenous (IV) administration of allogeneic (sourced externally from donors) MSCs.
“GIOSTAR appreciates the FDA for their timely action in approving the necessary protocol,” said Soni. “We’re looking forward to sharing the findings from our studies with the world, which may help save many lives in the future.”
