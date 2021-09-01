Update: Middlesex Barracks / Erratic operation, request for information

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Capt. David Petersen                            

STATION: Headquarters/Middlesex         

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: About 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 2 near Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier, VT

INCIDENT: Erratic operation, request for information

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following continued investigation and tips from the public, the Vermont State Police has identified what is believed to be the vehicle in question. The investigation remains ongoing, and police still would like to speak to anyone who encountered the truck on Tuesday afternoon.

 

The Vermont State Police thanks the members of the public who provided information that assisted in the investigation.

 

 

***Initial news release, 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s assistance following an incident of erratic operation and failing to yield to law enforcement Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2021.

 

The incident began at about 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Gallison Hill Road in Montpelier when a white older-model Chevrolet pick-up truck with New York plates, with its four-way hazard lights activated, drove past an unmarked Vermont State Police cruiser while driving erratically eastbound on U.S. 2. The trooper observed the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic, passing on curves and through turn lanes.

 

VSP intercepted the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 2 and Packard Road and attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop, but the suspect vehicle continued eastbound, passing other vehicles without stopping. Entering East Montpelier, the trooper observed the vehicle continue to drive dangerously through rush-hour traffic and discontinued enforcement efforts for safety reasons near the intersection with Vermont Route 14.

 

Anyone who was driving in the area and witnessed the truck during the incident is asked to call Capt. David Petersen via the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.

 

Update: Middlesex Barracks / Erratic operation, request for information

