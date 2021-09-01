"GALACTICA" a Stunning New Global Health Concept That Also Has Applications in Outer Space
"GALACTICA" A Stunning New Global Health Concept That Also has Applications in Outer Space! "GALACTICA" will take you where no man has gone beforeREDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "GALACTICA" is a revolutionary approach to global medicine that at the same time looks to become the first provider of health care in Space.
This exciting project was born from the visionaries at "GLOBAL HEALTH CONCEPTS CORP" a new company that is in the process of becoming a USA listed public company.
Traditionally western medicine has been in a state of conflict with eastern medicinal cultures.
While western medicine has created some wonderful advances and technologies over the last four hundred years the eastern cultures have developed natural remedies over more than 4,000 years.
More and more Universities, schools and the public are reaching out to more natural cures for almost every ailment under the sun. In fact in the USA alone, 60% of the population now seek out natural remedies.
"GALACTICA" is bringing both of these medicinal approaches and cultures together in an incredible and massive environment called "GALACTICA". This one billion dollar facility on almost 1,000+ acres in Florida will be a place where people can visit from all over the world to explore in one place traditional treatments as well as alternate remedies for whatever their problem will be.
It's a one stop facility and there is nothing else like it in the world. With over 3,000 highly qualified physicians, clinics, and naturopaths from around the world that can provide health services to visitors under one roof, it is an incredible facilty.
However, it is much more than a massive treatment centre. It is also a place of research, education, overall wellness and tranquility. The underlying mission is to look at becoming the major health provider for space travellers.
"GALACTICA" through it's research mission will especially look at two things in particular. Natural health treatments that can be incorporated into space travel and the provision of "fresh" healthy food that can be grown so that space travellers do not have to eat out of a tube of paste.
If anyone reading this news release has an interest in working with us, partnering, joint venturing or even participating as a medical practitioner (Western or Eastern Cultures, traditional or alternative) or even interested in our stock them contact us as soon as possible.
This is truly an adventure when no man has gone before.
