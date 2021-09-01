¡Andale! 5k to Support Scholarships for Latinos Seeking to Enter Legal Field
The Nevada Latino Bar Association-sponsored race raises funds for LSAT prep and related test fees.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada Latino Bar Association (LBA) is set to host its third annual ¡Andale! 5K during National Hispanic Heritage Month, at 8 a.m. on September 18, 2021, at the Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex park, 7901 W. Washington Ave.
Proceeds from the event fund ¡Andale! scholarships to pay for Kaplan Law School Admission Test (LSAT) preparation courses and related test fees (a $1,700 value). A higher LSAT score increases the chances of getting admitted into law school and being able to obtain law school scholarships. The Nevada Latino Bar Association is accepting scholarship applications through Sept. 15, 2021.
With two races under its belt — the 2019 inaugural event raised over $42,000 and granted 17 scholarships — the LBA has already seen some of its scholarship recipients be accepted into law school.
Last year’s event was virtual due to COVID-19 but still raised over $62,000. Thanks to a generous discount from Kaplan, the LBA was able to grant 40 scholarships.
This year’s 5K will feature live and virtual race options, with participants invited to register as individuals or to join a team. The fee is now $45 to register online. Same-day registration will be $50 cash only.
To register, make a donation or get sponsorship/scholarship information, visit Andale5K.com.
The ¡Andale! Scholarship is open to self-identifying Latinos nationwide, with priority given to students with connections to Nevada. For more information, visit lvlba.com.
MORE ON THE NEVADA LATINO BAR ASSOCIATION
The nonprofit Nevada Latino Bar Association (LBA) is a network of predominantly Latino attorneys and judges in Southern Nevada. The group’s purpose is to serve the public interest by cultivating the science of jurisprudence, promoting reform in the law, facilitating the administration of justice and advancing the standing of Latinos in the legal profession, preserving the high standards of professionalism among Latino attorneys, and cooperating with other professional and community organizations.
Ruth Furman
ImageWords Communications
+1 702-355-8288
email us here