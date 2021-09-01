LIFE Sends Emergency Aid to Haiti
Earthquake Aid to HaitiSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent earthquake in Haiti has left the country devastated, killing an estimated 2,200 people, leaving about 12,000 people injured or missing and leaving hundreds of thousands without shelter. The damage of vital infrastructures such as hospitals, roads and homes has left numerous people in dire need of food, water, basic sanitation and shelter with about 650,000 people are in need of humanitarian aid.
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is stepping in to do their part for the people of Haiti by providing families in Marceline and Les Cayes, areas affected the most, with sleeping bags, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, baby wipes and women’s sanitary napkins. This is just the first of aid that LIFE will be sending to Haiti to help those affected greatly by the earthquake, with more shipments of essential items such as additional sleeping bags, tents and water.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.
