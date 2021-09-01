DEQ to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Adoption of Water Quality Standard for Chlorophyll-a in High Rock Lake

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) will conduct an online public hearing October 28, 2021 on a proposed site-specific standard for chlorophyll-a in High Rock Lake in Davidson and Rowan counties. Written public comments are being accepted through November 15, 2021.

What: Public Hearing regarding the proposed revisions to the Fresh Surface Water Quality Standards for Class C Waters – 15A NCAC 02B .0211

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021

Where: WebEx link

Event Number: 161 161 1806

WebEx Password: MPm6Jub8Y8k

Join by Phone: +1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 161 161 1806

Members of the public may attend online or by phone. Please register to attend and indicate whether you wish to speak during the hearing by visiting: DEQ.nc.gov.

The Federal Clean Water Act and State laws provide for the establishment of site-specific surface water quality standards to tailor the protection of specific water bodies in North Carolina. The proposed site-specific standard for chlorophyll-a in High Rock Lake was developed as part of the North Carolina Nutrient Criteria Development Plan (NCDP) and incorporates recommendations from the NCDP Science Advisory Council and stakeholders. The proposed standard is designed to address nutrient-related impacts to the designated uses of High Rock Lake.

The rule being proposed for amendment is 15A NCAC 02B .0211-Fresh Surface Water Quality Standards for Class C Waters. The Proposed changes include:

The addition of Sub-Item (4)(a) to include language for site-specific numeric and narrative standards for chlorophyll-a in the High Rock Lake Reservoir and,

The addition of language in the introductory sentence of Item (4), to direct attention to the site-specific standards for the High Rock Lake Reservoir that comprise Sub-Item (4)(a)

For additional information on these proposed changes, please visit the Division of Water Resources’ Water Planning webpage.