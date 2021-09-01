Portugal Will Remain Open to U.S. Travelers
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portugal will remain open to travelers from the United States despite the announcement from the European Union this week that the USA will be removed from the green list rank of countries due to rising CoVid numbers with the Delta variant. Portugal has confirmed that discretionary, non-essential travel is still allowed, provided visitors present a negative CoVid-19 test result at boarding and entry into the country.
Requirements for mainland Portugal and the islands are different however. Arrival details for each are below:
Restrictions for MAINLAND PORTUGAL (Porto, Lisbon, Faro airports)
By the current restrictions, airlines and cruise lines should now allow passengers to board flights with destination or stopover in mainland Portugal after
presenting at boarding:
1. NAAT - Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (RT-PCR, NEAR, TMA, LAMP, HDA, CRISPR, SDA, etc), performed 72hrs before boarding
OR an antigen test (TRAg) performed 48hrs before boarding and approved by the European Commission’s Directorate-General For Health And Food Safety
(https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/default/files/preparedness_response/docs/covid-19_rat_common-list_en.pdf)
Exceptions: Children under 12 year old
2. Complete the Passenger Locator Card online for each passenger up to 48 hours before travelling
Travelers will also need to present the documentation above to the Borders Officers at arrival and no other test or quarantine will be required.
Restrictions for THE AZORES (Ponta Delgada and Terceira airports)
To travel to the Azores it Is mandatory to present:
1. RT-PCR Test - 72h before boarding
OR
2. Declaration of Immunity (for those who already had COVID-19, for example)
3. Passengers may perform free test on arrival and await the result in prophylactic isolation (results are available between 12 to 24 hrs)
Exceptions: Children under 12yo
4. If the stay is longer than seven days, on the 6th day from the date the first CoVid 19 test was performed, the passenger must contact the
Azores health services to schedule and perform a second test
5. All passengers must fill the questionnaire https://mysafeazores.com
+ information: https://www.visitazores.com/en/trip-info
Restrictions for MADEIRA (Funchal and Porto Santo airports)
Passengers flying to the Madeira archipelago must comply with one of the following options:
1. RT-PCR Test - 72h before boarding
OR
2. CDC Vaccination certificate
OR
3. Declaration of Immunity (for those who already had COVID-19, for example)
4. Passengers may perform free test on arrival and await the result in prophylactic isolation (results are available between 12 to 24 hrs)
5. Perform voluntary isolation, for a period of 14 days, at home or in a hotel accommodation.
Exceptions: Children under 12yo
6. Passengers need to register at https://madeirasafe.com
In mainland Portugal, it is mandatory to present a negative Covid-19 test to enter:
• Tourist accommodation, upon check-in;
• Restaurants, from 7pm on Friday to EoB on Sunday and on public holidays;
• Thermal baths and spas;
• Casinos and bingos;
• Group classes in gyms;
• Cultural and sporting events with over 1000 people, outdoors, or over 500 people, indoors;
• Weddings and baptisms with over 10 people
• Types of tests allowed:
• RT-PCR, 72 hours prior to entry;
• Antigen test with laboratory report, 48 hours prior to entry;
• Rapid antigen test using the self-test method, 24 hours prior to entry, in the presence of a health or pharmaceutical professional who certifies its
performance and result;
• Rapid antigen self-test carried out on the spot, at the entrance of the establishment to be visited, under the supervision of the persons in charge of these
premises (available at local pharmacies and supermarkets).
• Children under 12 years old accompanied by an adult are exempt of testing requirements and are free to access places or establishments, to participate in
events and to travel in the country.
About Visit Portugal
Integrated in the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transition, Visit Portugal is the National Tourism Authority responsible for the promotion, enhancement and sustainability of tourism activity. It brings together in a single entity all the institutional skills related to boosting tourism, from supply to demand. With a privileged relationship with other public entities and economic agents, at home and abroad, Visit Portugal is committed to fulfilling the goal of strengthening tourism as one of the pillars of the growth of the Portuguese economy. [+]
Rita Febrer, PR Manager for Visit Portugal USA
rita.febrer@turismodeportugal.pt
About Visit Portugal
Integrated in the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transition, Visit Portugal is the National Tourism Authority responsible for the promotion, enhancement and sustainability of tourism activity. It brings together in a single entity all the institutional skills related to boosting tourism, from supply to demand. With a privileged relationship with other public entities and economic agents, at home and abroad, Visit Portugal is committed to fulfilling the goal of strengthening tourism as one of the pillars of the growth of the Portuguese economy. [+]
Rita Febrer, PR Manager for Visit Portugal USA
rita.febrer@turismodeportugal.pt
