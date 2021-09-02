American Fidelity Named One of PEOPLE’s Companies that Care
PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work have selected American Fidelity as one of their 2021 Companies that Care.
Caring for those around us is part of our family culture we work so hard to build upon.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work have selected American Fidelity (AF) as one of their 2021 Companies that Care.
— Jeanette Rice, AF President and COO
The annual list highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment.
This marks the second time AF has made the list, coming in at No. 93. To celebrate inclusion on the list, AF Colleagues will select five organizations to receive $5,000 each.
“This past year has provided many opportunities to show our dedication to our Colleagues and our community, but the extended efforts were a natural biproduct of our long-standing commitment to being an employer of choice and a strong corporate citizen. Caring for those around us is part of our family culture we work so hard to build upon,” said American Fidelity President and COO Jeanette Rice. “We’re a company that cares because our Colleagues care. It’s certainly an honor to be recognized for these ongoing efforts.”
The Companies that Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
A few of the ways AF cares for its employees and the community include:
In the last 12 months, AF contributed more than $2.6 million in grants and sponsorships to organizations around the country that are working tirelessly to improve the quality of life in our communities.
As COVID spread, AF reacted quickly, moving nearly 99% of its workforce home full time. Since then, AF has followed the strictest CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of its Colleagues as they have returned to the office.
AF promptly distributed N-95 masks and boxes of gloves to hospitals and first-responders in our community when they were in short supply. Thousands of sanitary wipes, hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer and dozens of boxes of masks were purchased for schools throughout the state to help protect teachers and students.
With daycare centers closed and most schools holding virtual classes, work from home guidelines were relaxed to allow children in the home while Colleagues worked. Flexible schedules ensured Colleagues could take care of their families as needed.
AF sponsors the NBA Oklahoma City Thunder’s literacy programs including the Rolling Thunder Book Bus, Teacher of the Game, Read to Achieve Reading Timeouts and the Reading Challenge. Since its debut in 2007, the Rolling Thunder Book Bus has distributed more than 182,000 books and visited more than 2,300 schools and day care groups.
AF launched a partnership with Bright Horizons to offer Family Support Solutions to Colleagues with emergency back-up care for children or dependent adults, preferred discounted daycare enrollment, sitter and nanny placement and a variety of education programs and tutoring for students, online articles, webinars and resources.
AF has hosted more than 100 blood drives through the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
AF sponsors campaigns for the United Way, Allied Arts and Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma annually, in addition to monthly charity days for organizations nominated by Colleagues. Colleagues can get paid time off to volunteer and earn grants for organizations where they volunteer on their own time or serve on non-profit boards. The Company also supports schools and charities in the communities where they do business.
AF has always valued a workforce with wide perspectives that create opportunities for engagement, learning and listening. In the past two years, we have placed an even higher priority on diversity, equity and inclusion by working with a consultant to highlight areas where we can improve and creating a task force of diverse Colleagues to help us meet those goals.
“These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways — from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity and inclusion in the forefront.,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all. Congratulations to the winners of the PEOPLE's Companies that Care list!”
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity was recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021, as selected by Great Place to Work.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2020 and Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents 2020.
IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2021.
Lindsey Sparks
American Fidelity
405-523-5901
email us here